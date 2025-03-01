Tragic End of IT Employee in Agra Sparks Nationwide Debate

The death of Manav Sharma, an IT firm employee from Agra, who allegedly committed suicide amidst marital strife, has spurred a wave of concern across India. Sharma's sister revealed that a phone check suggested his wife instigated his distress, hindering him from coping with divorce proceedings.

In a statement to ANI, Sharma's sister expressed initial beliefs that emotional turmoil led to his suicide. However, evidence from his phone indicates that provocation by his wife played a significant role, claiming she resisted the divorce aggressively. She emphasized that preventing similar tragedies necessitated legal intervention.

On February 28, an FIR was lodged by Sharma's father after his son had broadcasted a live video blaming his wife for his impending death. The local DCP, Suraj Rai, confirmed that a case was opened after the video emerged on social media, pledging an investigation into all claims and necessary legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)