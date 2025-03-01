Left Menu

India's Global Impact: PM Modi Highlights Achievements at NXT Conclave 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's prowess in organizing massive events and its role in global summits during the NXT Conclave 2025. Highlighting India's record-breaking events, such as the Maha Kumbh and AI Summit, he showcased India's evolving global influence and leadership in economic and technological arenas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD News). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the NXT Conclave 2025, praised India's capability to effectively organize large-scale events like the Maha Kumbh, emphasizing the country's growing global influence. Modi noted that India consistently creates newsworthy events and records, reducing the need for 'manufactured' news.

Modi highlighted the recent completion of the Maha Kumbh on February 26 in Prayagraj, commenting on the event's spiritual significance and how it showcased India's organizational prowess. The gathering saw participation from over 66 crore devotees, showcasing India's capability to manage large-scale events seamlessly.

The Prime Minister also discussed India's active participation in global summits, including the AI Summit and G20 Summit, positioning India as a leader in the global economic landscape. Modi emphasized India's commitment to technological advancements and its role in shaping future economic strategies through initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

