Nitin Nabin Set to Lead: A Landmark Leadership Shift in BJP

Nitin Nabin will become the BJP national president, as he is the sole candidate for the position. The nomination process saw 37 valid papers in his favor, with prominent BJP leaders, including PM Modi, supporting his candidature. The formal announcement followed the receipt of nominations.

Updated: 19-01-2026 19:00 IST
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Nabin is poised to take the helm as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), following his uncontested nomination for the prestigious position. On Monday, senior BJP leader and returning officer K Laxman confirmed Nabin as the sole candidate.

The nomination process for the prominent party position saw overwhelming support with 37 sets of nomination papers filed in favor of Nabin. Notably, endorsements came from leading figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda, and key Union ministers such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari.

Announced after the election of 30 state presidents, the election process was in full compliance with party regulations. Nitin Nabin secured the necessary backing, cementing his path to leadership amid a backdrop of unanimous support from within the party ranks.

