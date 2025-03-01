Left Menu

Uttarakhand Avalanche: Rescue Efforts Intensify as 47 Workers Saved

BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam emphasizes ongoing rescue operations in Uttarakhand following an avalanche. Working alongside Chief Minister Dhami, teams have rescued 47 of the 55 trapped workers. Communication continues with Uttar Pradesh officials and families. Rescue efforts are ongoing for eight remaining individuals, with PM Modi reviewing the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:21 IST
Uttarakhand Avalanche: Rescue Efforts Intensify as 47 Workers Saved
BJP National General Secretary and the party in-charge Uttarakhand, Dushyant Gautam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a devastating avalanche in Uttarakhand, BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam assures the public that rescue operations are in full swing. Working under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, teams are operating relentlessly to save lives and mitigate the effects of the natural disaster.

Gautam reaffirmed the commitment to rescue efforts, highlighting that both the rescue teams and the state government are proactive. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak confirmed continuous contact with Uttarakhand's administration, focusing on extracting workers from Uttar Pradesh trapped in the Chamoli incident.

District magistrate Sandeep Tiwari revealed that army choppers have been deployed to rescue the remaining eight out of 55 trapped workers. He mentioned that seven rescued individuals are receiving medical attention at Joshimath Hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally reviewed the rescue operations, underscoring the national effort to address the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025