Uttarakhand Avalanche: Rescue Efforts Intensify as 47 Workers Saved

In the wake of a devastating avalanche in Uttarakhand, BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam assures the public that rescue operations are in full swing. Working under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, teams are operating relentlessly to save lives and mitigate the effects of the natural disaster.

Gautam reaffirmed the commitment to rescue efforts, highlighting that both the rescue teams and the state government are proactive. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak confirmed continuous contact with Uttarakhand's administration, focusing on extracting workers from Uttar Pradesh trapped in the Chamoli incident.

District magistrate Sandeep Tiwari revealed that army choppers have been deployed to rescue the remaining eight out of 55 trapped workers. He mentioned that seven rescued individuals are receiving medical attention at Joshimath Hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally reviewed the rescue operations, underscoring the national effort to address the crisis.

