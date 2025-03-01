Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Braces for Another Weather Spell

Himachal Pradesh experiences intense rainfall and snowfall due to western disturbances. The IMD warns of more precipitation post-March 3. Notable weather events include heavy rains in Kullu and Shimla, snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti, and significant temperature drops. An Orange Alert is issued in anticipation of worsening conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:14 IST
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Another Weather Spell
Senior Scientist at IMD's Meteorological Center in Shimla, Sandeep Kumar Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh is enduring a spate of heavy rainfall and snowfall, impacting various regions with a new spell expected shortly. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted another round of adverse weather starting March 3, courtesy of an impending western disturbance.

Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a senior scientist at the IMD's Shimla center, noted widespread precipitation across the state, citing intense rainfall in areas like Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla. Notably, Bhuntar received 112 mm of rain, marking the highest recorded in this period. Moderate snowfall has been reported, with Kothi in Kullu experiencing a 15 cm accumulation.

Although the weather is predicted to clear until the night of March 2, another western disturbance will likely cause renewed rainfall and snowfall from March 3. Kangra, Chamba, and Lahaul-Spiti are under an Orange Alert due to heavy weather conditions anticipated. Temperatures have plummeted significantly, with Shimla and Mandi recording much lower than average temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025