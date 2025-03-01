Himachal Pradesh Braces for Another Weather Spell

The northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh is enduring a spate of heavy rainfall and snowfall, impacting various regions with a new spell expected shortly. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted another round of adverse weather starting March 3, courtesy of an impending western disturbance.

Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a senior scientist at the IMD's Shimla center, noted widespread precipitation across the state, citing intense rainfall in areas like Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla. Notably, Bhuntar received 112 mm of rain, marking the highest recorded in this period. Moderate snowfall has been reported, with Kothi in Kullu experiencing a 15 cm accumulation.

Although the weather is predicted to clear until the night of March 2, another western disturbance will likely cause renewed rainfall and snowfall from March 3. Kangra, Chamba, and Lahaul-Spiti are under an Orange Alert due to heavy weather conditions anticipated. Temperatures have plummeted significantly, with Shimla and Mandi recording much lower than average temperatures.

