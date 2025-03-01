Union Minister Vaishnaw's Encouraging Visit to Ahmedabad's Bullet Train Project
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the National High-Speed Rail project sites, highlighting substantial progress at Ahmedabad's Anand Bullet Train Station. He noted significant advancements despite previous delays and emphasized the Made-in-India components for the steel bridge installation. Key segments like the Maharashtra section are making swift progress.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted an on-site review of the under-construction National High-Speed Rail project on Saturday. He inspected work at the Anand Bullet Train Station in Ahmedabad, applauding the initiative's progress and the technical capabilities being developed in India. Vaishnaw pointed out that numerous firms have begun exporting components related to the project internationally. Addressing past challenges, he noted full cooperation from the current Maharashtra government under Devendra Fadnavis, unlike during Uddhav Thackeray's tenure.
Moreover, Minister Vaishnaw assessed the steel bridge installation at NH 48, a pivotal part of the venture. This bridge, weighing over 1100 tonnes, boasts specialized components designed and manufactured domestically. Vaishnaw praised the expert team responsible, highlighting their experience with the Anji and Chenab bridge projects.
Minister Vaishnaw shared that 360 kilometers of the Bullet Train project have reached completion, with the Maharashtra segment notably advancing. Efforts to compensate for a two-and-a-half-year delay, previously caused by administrative stagnation, are underway. Meanwhile, Railways Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu, on his preliminary inspection of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, lauded it as a pivotal move in enhancing India's infrastructural framework.
