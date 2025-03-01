Uttarakhand Avalanche: Rescue Operations Persist with Hope

An avalanche hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, trapping 55 workers under snow. As per ITBP officials, 49 individuals have been rescued, but several sustained serious head injuries and fractures.

ITBP Commandant Vijay Kumar P is hopeful for the safe recovery of the eight remaining workers. Rescue operations, overseen by senior officials, are ongoing despite challenging weather conditions.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the injured and confirmed that military and rescue teams are working tirelessly. Heavy snowfall has blocked access roads, but authorities are employing helicopters to aid rescue efforts. The situation remains dynamic, with officials expecting further progress soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)