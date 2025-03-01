Thoothukudi Innovates Blackbuck Conservation, CM Stalin Celebrates Milestone Birthday

The Thoothukudi Forest Department has unveiled the Blackbuck Innovation Cum Incubation Center in Vallanadu Wildlife Sanctuary, a significant stride in conservation efforts, aligned with the National Science Day celebrations. District Collector K. Elambahavath, together with District Forest Officer Revti Raman, officiated the launch, underscoring the blend of modern ICT technologies at the facility. "The southernmost natural habitat of Blackbucks in Vallanadu is now equipped to nurture and educate students," Raman noted, inviting both school and college students to explore the center.

Simultaneously marking a personal milestone, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin celebrated his 72nd birthday with traditional homage to DMK founder CN Annadurai at Marina Beach's Anna Memorial. Engaging with school children in Chennai, Stalin distributed chocolates and embraced the festive spirit at the Muthamizharignar Dr. Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Memorial, orchestrated by the Department of Information and Public Relations.

The CM's birthday was further accentuated with greetings from notable figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who offered well-wishes via social media, and cinema icon Rajinikanth, who expressed his felicitations with a personal call. Stalin's birthday became a confluence of political camaraderie and public interaction, echoing his influence and leadership within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)