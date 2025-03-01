Left Menu

Thoothukudi Innovates Blackbuck Conservation, CM Stalin Celebrates Milestone Birthday

The Thoothukudi Forest Department launches the Blackbuck Innovation Cum Incubation Center at Vallanadu Wildlife Sanctuary on National Science Day. Chief Minister MK Stalin marks his 72nd birthday with floral tributes, chocolate distribution, and well-wishes from leaders including Prime Minister Modi and actor Rajinikanth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:29 IST
Thoothukudi Innovates Blackbuck Conservation, CM Stalin Celebrates Milestone Birthday
District Forest Officer Revti Raman.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Thoothukudi Forest Department has unveiled the Blackbuck Innovation Cum Incubation Center in Vallanadu Wildlife Sanctuary, a significant stride in conservation efforts, aligned with the National Science Day celebrations. District Collector K. Elambahavath, together with District Forest Officer Revti Raman, officiated the launch, underscoring the blend of modern ICT technologies at the facility. "The southernmost natural habitat of Blackbucks in Vallanadu is now equipped to nurture and educate students," Raman noted, inviting both school and college students to explore the center.

Simultaneously marking a personal milestone, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin celebrated his 72nd birthday with traditional homage to DMK founder CN Annadurai at Marina Beach's Anna Memorial. Engaging with school children in Chennai, Stalin distributed chocolates and embraced the festive spirit at the Muthamizharignar Dr. Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Memorial, orchestrated by the Department of Information and Public Relations.

The CM's birthday was further accentuated with greetings from notable figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who offered well-wishes via social media, and cinema icon Rajinikanth, who expressed his felicitations with a personal call. Stalin's birthday became a confluence of political camaraderie and public interaction, echoing his influence and leadership within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025