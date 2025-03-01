Cyclone Garance Strikes La Reunion Leaving Destruction in its Wake

In a devastating turn of events, Cyclone Garance has hit the French overseas territory of La Reunion, resulting in the loss of at least four lives, local authorities confirmed on Saturday. The cyclone brought potent wind speeds peaking at 155 kph (96 mph), wreaking havoc across the island.

According to the latest updates, Garance has been downgraded to a strong tropical storm, prompting the lifting of the red alert. Despite this downgraded status, residents are urged to remain vigilant and limit their movements as the island continues to grapple with the aftermath.

The cyclone made landfall on Friday, leading to power outages affecting 160,000 households and disrupting water supply for 310,000 individuals. Emergency shelters have been set up for 953 people displaced by the destruction, as the storm exited via the island's southwest, according to Meteo France.

(With inputs from agencies.)