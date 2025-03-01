Left Menu

Cyclone Garance Strikes La Reunion Leaving Destruction in its Wake

Cyclone Garance hit La Reunion, causing at least four fatalities and devastating infrastructure. The cyclone, downgraded to a strong tropical storm, left 160,000 households without power and 310,000 without water. Residents are advised to remain cautious despite the lifting of the red alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:44 IST
Cyclone Garance Strikes La Reunion Leaving Destruction in its Wake
  • Country:
  • France

In a devastating turn of events, Cyclone Garance has hit the French overseas territory of La Reunion, resulting in the loss of at least four lives, local authorities confirmed on Saturday. The cyclone brought potent wind speeds peaking at 155 kph (96 mph), wreaking havoc across the island.

According to the latest updates, Garance has been downgraded to a strong tropical storm, prompting the lifting of the red alert. Despite this downgraded status, residents are urged to remain vigilant and limit their movements as the island continues to grapple with the aftermath.

The cyclone made landfall on Friday, leading to power outages affecting 160,000 households and disrupting water supply for 310,000 individuals. Emergency shelters have been set up for 953 people displaced by the destruction, as the storm exited via the island's southwest, according to Meteo France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025