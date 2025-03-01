Gujarat's Green Triumph: Second in Tree Plantation Drive

Gujarat has achieved a remarkable milestone under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, ranking second nationally in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign by planting more than 17.32 crore trees. This effort significantly enhances the state's green cover. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh leads the nation with 39.51 crore trees planted, owing to its vast population and geographical area.

'Gujarat has consistently been at the forefront of wildlife, bird, and environmental conservation efforts in the country,' stated a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office. On World Environment Day, June 5, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign to promote tree planting and environmental preservation. Today, this initiative has spread across states and union territories, realizing its mission nationwide. Trees planted under this campaign will benefit human life and wildlife habitats across India for years to come, added Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera.

Detailing the campaign on World Wildlife Day, Mulubhai Bera reported 121 crore trees planted across 37 states and territories under Modi's leadership, establishing a new global benchmark in environmental conservation. The Minister credited Chief Minister Patel for pioneering the campaign in Gujarat by planting a tree in Gandhinagar in honor of his mother. The participation of government figures and citizens in Gujarat by planting trees as a tribute to their mothers underscores the campaign's cultural and environmental significance.

Gujarat, second to Uttar Pradesh, faces unique geographical challenges, making its achievements in tree planting stand out. The state is home to an estimated 6 crore people over 1,96,024 square kilometers. In contrast, Uttar Pradesh's corresponding figures are 19.98 crore people and 2,40,928 square kilometers, according to the 2011 Census. This context highlights Gujarat's leading role in India's tree planting initiatives.

Minister of State for Forest and Environment, Mukesh Patel, noted significant community engagement with 15.71 crore trees planted in rural regions and another 1.60 crore in urban areas. Kutch has notably ranked highest within Gujarat, contributing 2.94 crore trees to the initiative. Other key contributors include Jamnagar, Ahmedabad, and Banaskantha, among others.

The central government, under Modi's guidance, also launched the MISHTI scheme for wildlife and marine conservation. Over the past two years, Gujarat led the country's mangrove planting efforts, covering 19,020 hectares, a point of local pride. Minister Mukesh Patel applauded the grassroots participation from village councils to individual citizens, contributing to a greener Gujarat.

Uttar Pradesh, followed by Gujarat, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, ranks among the top states for tree plantation under the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)