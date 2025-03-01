Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Porters and Dalits: A Promising Gesture at New Delhi Station

In a gesture that underscores his connection to grassroots issues, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited New Delhi Railway Station to engage with porters about their challenges. During the 40-minute interaction, Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, lent a sympathetic ear to their grievances, ranging from employment to medical facilities.

Porters expressed optimism following the meet, hoping Gandhi's attention will translate into tangible solutions. Porter Dipesh Meena shared his optimism, emphasizing their demand for improved facilities as they strive for better work conditions. Gandhi's visit reflects his consistent strategy of grassroots engagement, highlighted by similar interactions earlier in 2023.

Aside from his outreach to porters, Gandhi publicly criticized the Modi-led government for leaving critical positions at the National Commission for Scheduled Castes vacant for over a year. Accusing the BJP of an 'anti-Dalit mentality', Gandhi's critique accentuates the ongoing struggle for the rights of marginalized communities, urging the Prime Minister to act swiftly.

