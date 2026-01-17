Separating Politics from Sports: A New Era in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, has called for an essential separation of politics from sports to provide fair opportunities for young athletes in the region.

Speaking at the 'National Level Sports Conference - SRIJAN', Sinha highlighted the need for actionable strategies to enhance the sports system within the Union Territory. The event, attended by government officials, sports authorities, and a large youth delegation, focused on aligning the region's sports policies with national standards while fostering an environment conducive to fair selection processes.

Amid allegations of bias in the selection of local football players, Sinha reiterated the importance of building state-of-the-art sports infrastructure and linking sports to education and life skills. He urged sports councils and administrators to devise strategic plans for better international performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)