Separating Politics from Sports: A New Era in Jammu and Kashmir

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha advocates keeping politics out of sports to promote fair opportunities for youth in Jammu and Kashmir. At the SRIJAN sports conference, he emphasized nurturing talent peacefully and developing advanced sports infrastructure, aiming for effective implementation of national and local sports policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, has called for an essential separation of politics from sports to provide fair opportunities for young athletes in the region.

Speaking at the 'National Level Sports Conference - SRIJAN', Sinha highlighted the need for actionable strategies to enhance the sports system within the Union Territory. The event, attended by government officials, sports authorities, and a large youth delegation, focused on aligning the region's sports policies with national standards while fostering an environment conducive to fair selection processes.

Amid allegations of bias in the selection of local football players, Sinha reiterated the importance of building state-of-the-art sports infrastructure and linking sports to education and life skills. He urged sports councils and administrators to devise strategic plans for better international performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

