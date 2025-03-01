Left Menu

Delhi's New Fuel Restrictions for 15-Year-Old Vehicles Ignite Debate

The Delhi government's upcoming fuel ban for vehicles over 15 years old has triggered mixed reactions. While some applaud the initiative as a step towards reducing pollution, others question its fairness, advocating for condition-based assessments. The move includes mandatory anti-smog device installations in major buildings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 20:48 IST
Delhi government to ban refueling of vehicles older than 15 years after March 31. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's decision to halt refueling for vehicles older than 15 years starting March 31 has stirred diverse opinions among residents. Proponents see it as a critical measure to mitigate pollution levels, yet critics argue the policy falls short on fairness, insisting that a vehicle's condition, not its age, should dictate its roadworthiness.

Expressing approval, a cab driver reflected on the lifespan of vehicles, maintaining, "The government is right. Vehicles expire after 15 years, so they should not be driven on the roads." In contrast, others challenge this view, pointing to other pollution sources and suggesting the decision overlooks these. "Focus should be on vehicles that truly contribute to pollution," one resident contended, emphasizing maintenance over age.

While some locals approve the initiative as a pollution-reduction tactic, dissent persists about its inclusivity. A petrol pump manager revealed nascent procedures to enact this embargo, including machine installations and registration checks. Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced this effort amidst broader plans, such as anti-smog gear mandates and exploring cloud seeding for artificial rain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

