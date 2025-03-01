Left Menu

Igniting Scientific Curiosity: AYUSH's 'One Day as a Scientist' Initiative

The Ministry of AYUSH engages young minds in the 'One Day as a Scientist' initiative inspired by PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'. Students gain firsthand laboratory experience and explore the confluence of traditional and modern medicine, fostering a passion for research and innovation in India's youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 22:28 IST
Young minds step into 'One Day as Scientist' initiative (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of AYUSH has launched the 'One Day as a Scientist' initiative, aimed at engaging young students in scientific research, the ministry announced in a Saturday release. This program is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' call to inspire a scientific temperament among students.

During his monthly radio address, Prime Minister Modi urged students to explore research labs, aiming to cultivate curiosity. In response, AYUSH institutions opened their doors, providing hands-on experiences with cutting-edge technology and highlighting the synergy between traditional and modern medicine.

Students from Amity University, Jaipur, recently visited the National Institute of Ayurveda and explored advanced laboratory equipment. Similar visits were conducted by Dr Gururaju Government Homeopathy Medical College, and Captain Jailal Academic School. These initiatives support the National Science Day theme, aiming to develop future scientific leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

