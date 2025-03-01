Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Advocates for Expert Involvement in Arbitration

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted deficiencies in India's arbitral process, criticizing its burdensome nature and control by a narrow segment. Speaking at an event in Delhi, Dhankhar called for greater involvement of domain experts in arbitration to ensure diverse sectoral representation, emphasizing the assets retired judges bring to the process.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo: Vice President of India/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to visit Thiruvananthapuram for a day, where he will deliver the fourth P Parameswaran Memorial Lecture orchestrated by Bharatheeya Vicharakendram, according to a statement. Prior to this, Dhankhar spoke at the India International Arbitration Centre in Delhi.

In his discourse, Dhankhar criticized the arbitral process in India as an added burden to the typical judicial framework, highlighting the critical role of arbitrators. He lamented the limiting control exerted by certain sectors, which he attributed to judicial influences, emphasizing the need for a broader perspective on arbitration beyond traditional adjudication.

Dhankhar stressed the importance of including domain experts in arbitration, noting remarks from a former Chief Justice regarding the exclusive nature of the process. While valuing the involvement of retired judges, he pointed out the necessity for expertise in specific fields like oceanography, aviation, and infrastructure to enhance the effectiveness of arbitral tribunals.

