Political Rhetoric Intensifies Over Maha Kumbh Controversy

Samajwadi Party's Shivpal Yadav criticized the BJP-led UP government for focusing on Hindu-Muslim politics while neglecting inflation and unemployment. In response, UP Minister Nitin Agrawal accused opposition parties of insulting Hindu traditions by questioning the Maha Kumbh event. Tensions rise as political leaders defend their positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 23:52 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange on Saturday, Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of using Hindu-Muslim politics as a smokescreen for its failures. Yadav criticized the ruling party for failing to address pressing issues like inflation, unemployment, and corruption.

Yadav claimed the BJP has handed control of the state to bureaucrats, leading to pervasive failures in governance. Meanwhile, UP Minister Nitin Agrawal fired back, defending the government and accusing the Samajwadi Party of disrespecting Hindu traditions by criticizing the Maha Kumbh festival, which saw record participation.

Agrawal highlighted the success of the Maha Kumbh, attributing its smooth execution to the leadership of the Chief Minister and Prime Minister. He argued that opposition comments about the event are an affront to Hindu faith and warned that voters would remember this come the 2027 elections. The exchange underscores the escalating tension in UP's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

