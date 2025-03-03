Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Asian stock markets remained indecisive on Monday amid the looming threat of new tariffs. Meanwhile, bitcoin surged following its inclusion in a potential U.S. strategic cryptocurrency reserve, leading a rally in digital currencies.

The announcement by President Donald Trump listed five cryptocurrencies, stimulating bitcoin's value by over 11% and ether's by 14%. The geopolitical tension increased further as the U.S. prepared to implement tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, with potential economic repercussions.

As worries about U.S. economic health intensified, expectations grew for rate cuts by the Federal Reserve to temper recession fears. Global markets also focused on European efforts for a peace plan for Ukraine amidst contributing economic anxieties.

(With inputs from agencies.)