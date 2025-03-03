Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Exams Begin: A Day of Hope and Encouragement

The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate (HSE +2) exams kicked off on Monday, as students across the state geared up for the crucial Class 12 public examinations. The atmosphere was filled with anticipation as students at Trichy Seva Sangam Girls Higher Secondary School offered prayers before diving into their exam papers.

Trichy District Collector Pradeep Kumar personally visited St. Philomena's Girls Higher Secondary School to ensure the seamless progression of the exams. In total, 31,580 students, including 324 physically challenged individuals in Trichy district, undertook the exams. Simultaneously, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Tamil Nadu's Minister for School Education, extended his greetings during a visit to an exam center in Nagapattinam.

Further inspiring the student population, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 23, imparted his best wishes to students taking their board exams, advocating for a stress-free approach. In his 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, PM Modi encouraged students to maintain happiness and positivity, highlighting the progressive 'Pariksha pe Charcha' initiative that emphasizes holistic exam preparation and well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)