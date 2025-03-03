Left Menu

Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Exams Begin: A Day of Hope and Encouragement

The Tamil Nadu HSE +2 exams began with students across the state appearing for the tests. Prayers were held at Trichy Seva Sangam Girls School. Officials inspected exam centers, and PM Modi wished students a stress-free experience, emphasizing positivity in his 'Mann ki Baat' address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 11:49 IST
Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Exams Begin: A Day of Hope and Encouragement
Students offered Prayers before the Exam in Trichy Seva Sangam Girls Higher Secondary School.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate (HSE +2) exams kicked off on Monday, as students across the state geared up for the crucial Class 12 public examinations. The atmosphere was filled with anticipation as students at Trichy Seva Sangam Girls Higher Secondary School offered prayers before diving into their exam papers.

Trichy District Collector Pradeep Kumar personally visited St. Philomena's Girls Higher Secondary School to ensure the seamless progression of the exams. In total, 31,580 students, including 324 physically challenged individuals in Trichy district, undertook the exams. Simultaneously, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Tamil Nadu's Minister for School Education, extended his greetings during a visit to an exam center in Nagapattinam.

Further inspiring the student population, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 23, imparted his best wishes to students taking their board exams, advocating for a stress-free approach. In his 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, PM Modi encouraged students to maintain happiness and positivity, highlighting the progressive 'Pariksha pe Charcha' initiative that emphasizes holistic exam preparation and well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Humans overestimate AI’s ability to mimic their decisions

AI vs. traditional grading: Small LLMs show promise in argument assessment

The role of technology in mental health: Can digital tools improve help-seeking?

Exploring AI through young eyes: What kids think about chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025