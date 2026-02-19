School Scandal: Students Miss CBSE Exam Due to Admit Card Chaos

In a shocking turn of events, 11 Class 10 students from Educrest International School were unable to sit for their CBSE mathematics exam due to missing admit cards. The incident has led to a police investigation into the school's failure to provide these vital documents amid an ongoing affiliation dispute.

Parents of the affected students, who had been enrolled under the assumption of CBSE affiliation, brought the issue to light when they discovered the school's authorization was only valid up to Class VIII. They accused the school management of deceit, claiming that their children were sent to the exam center without valid credentials.

The Gurugram police have registered a case against the school's management, including the chairman and principal, based on the parents' complaint. Authorities are now coordinating with the education department for further action against the accused in this unfolding educational scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)