West Bengal HS Exam Controversy: Students to Receive Full Marks for Errant Questions

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education addresses the outcry over out-of-syllabus questions in a Class 12 Mathematics exam by awarding full marks for those questions, impacting thousands of students. Council President Chiranjib Bhattacharya reassures that they are prioritizing student welfare amid widespread protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:53 IST
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has taken a decisive step to address the recent furor surrounding the Class 12 Semester-IV Mathematics examination by granting full marks to students who tackled allegedly out-of-syllabus questions. Council President Chiranjib Bhattacharya confirmed that questions 2B, 11B, and 11C, totaling 10 marks, deviated from the prescribed syllabus.

Chiranjib Bhattacharya disclosed that consultations with subject experts validated the concerns, prompting a move to ensure examinees attempting those questions receive the deserved full marks. The decision aims to safeguard student interests amidst rising tensions and protests by students and guardians in Kolkata and surrounding districts.

The examinations that began on February 12 continue amid high anticipation, with 7.10 lakh candidates participating. The board's swift resolution seeks to quell dissatisfaction and refocus attention on the remaining Semester-IV assessments, slated to conclude on February 27.

