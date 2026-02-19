Adobe Unveils Free Access to Creative Tools for Indian Students

Global software giant Adobe has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to provide students across India with free access to its flagship products, including Photoshop, Acrobat, and Firefly. This strategic move aims to bolster AI skills as well as support the burgeoning creator economy within the country.

Announced on Thursday, the initiative aligns with the Indian government's prioritization of artificial intelligence and digital skill development. Students from accredited higher education institutions will benefit from Adobe's creativity and productivity tools, enriched with AI-based learning modules, comprehensive training, and industry-recognized certifications.

In a collaborative effort, Adobe has partnered with Nasscom FutureSkills Prime, an initiative with support from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, to offer free AI-focused courses. This effort underpins the 'Create in India' vision and works alongside the government's 2026 Union Budget goal to generate two million jobs in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics sector by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)