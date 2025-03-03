Maharashtra's Rs 6,486 Crore Supplementary Budget Proposal Unveiled

The Maharashtra government presented supplementary budget demands amounting to Rs 6,486 crore during the first day of the state assembly's budget session held on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, managing the finance portfolio, brought these supplementary demands to light, indicating the government's need for funds beyond the allocated budget.

Of the proposed amount, Rs 2,133.25 crore is earmarked for Centre-sponsored schemes. Major requests include Rs 3,006.28 crore for rural development, Rs 1,688.74 crore for industry and power, and Rs 590.28 crore for urban development, alongside allocations for cooperative and education departments.

