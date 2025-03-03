Maharashtra's Rs 6,486 Crore Supplementary Budget Proposal Unveiled
The Maharashtra government introduced supplementary demands totaling Rs 6,486 crore during the state assembly's budget session. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar presented the demands, which seek additional funds beyond the budgetary allocation. Major allocations include Rs 3,006.28 crore for rural development and Rs 1,688.74 crore for industry and power.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, managing the finance portfolio, brought these supplementary demands to light, indicating the government's need for funds beyond the allocated budget.
Of the proposed amount, Rs 2,133.25 crore is earmarked for Centre-sponsored schemes. Major requests include Rs 3,006.28 crore for rural development, Rs 1,688.74 crore for industry and power, and Rs 590.28 crore for urban development, alongside allocations for cooperative and education departments.
