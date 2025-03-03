Left Menu

Maharashtra's Rs 6,486 Crore Supplementary Budget Proposal Unveiled

The Maharashtra government introduced supplementary demands totaling Rs 6,486 crore during the state assembly's budget session. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar presented the demands, which seek additional funds beyond the budgetary allocation. Major allocations include Rs 3,006.28 crore for rural development and Rs 1,688.74 crore for industry and power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:04 IST
Maharashtra's Rs 6,486 Crore Supplementary Budget Proposal Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government presented supplementary budget demands amounting to Rs 6,486 crore during the first day of the state assembly's budget session held on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, managing the finance portfolio, brought these supplementary demands to light, indicating the government's need for funds beyond the allocated budget.

Of the proposed amount, Rs 2,133.25 crore is earmarked for Centre-sponsored schemes. Major requests include Rs 3,006.28 crore for rural development, Rs 1,688.74 crore for industry and power, and Rs 590.28 crore for urban development, alongside allocations for cooperative and education departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025