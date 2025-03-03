Speculations Swirl Around DK Shivakumar's Future Leadership Role

In a recent political development, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar opted against commenting on Congress leader Dr. M Veerappa Moily's statements suggesting his potential future as Chief Minister. Shivakumar, focusing on party duties, stated, "I don't want to comment on it," during a workers' meeting, highlighting his statewide responsibilities as party President.

Earlier, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge responded to the buzz around Shivakumar's possible elevation, emphasizing that neither Shivakumar nor any other party member asserted a near-future transition to the Chief Minister's role. Kharge remarked, "Neither Moily nor anyone else said that DK Shivakumar is going to be the CM today or tomorrow." He highlighted that high command decisions ultimately determine leadership positions.

Joining the discourse, Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad maintained that despite Moily's remarks, the party adheres strictly to high command directives. On Sunday, Moily praised Shivakumar's leadership, affirming that his hard work destined him for a future Chief Minister role, although party unity and hierarchy decision-making remain central.

(With inputs from agencies.)