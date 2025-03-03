Murder-Linked Bite Marks; Family Seeks Justice for Congress Worker

In a grim turn of events, police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal, with authorities noting bite marks and scratches on the suspect's hands. These were allegedly inflicted by Narwal in an act of self-defense, according to official sources.

The accused, identified as Sachin, reportedly confessed to the theft of Himani's gold chain and rings, which were removed before her body was discovered stuffed in a suitcase near Rohtak highway on March 1. A receipt related to the jewellery was recovered, prompting police to investigate potential financial motives, including whether the jewellery was used to secure a loan.

The victim's family is demanding the death penalty for the accused, amidst circulating rumors and allegations of political rivalry potentially leading to Himani's tragic end. Her mother has pointed to party politics and elections as possible elements in her daughter's demise, suggesting that her growing influence within the party may have created adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)