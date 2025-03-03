U.S. Stock Futures Rise Amid Trade Deadline Uncertainty

U.S. stock index futures ticked upward on Monday as investors awaited significant trade deadline decisions and a series of economic reports that could illuminate the health of the world's largest economy.

Wall Street's three primary indexes saw their first monthly decline of 2025 in February, driven by uncertainty about inflation and trade policies under the Trump administration. While tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China are set to take effect, economic data this week may prompt the Federal Reserve to revise its interest rate strategy.

All eyes are on key reports, including the Institute for Supply Management's survey and several employment figures, which could influence interest rate cuts. As the U.S. and its trade partners weigh tariffs and countermeasures, market attention is divided between these economic indicators and geopolitical announcements, including a proposed arms deal with Israel and a new digital assets reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)