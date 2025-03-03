Left Menu

U.S. Stock Futures Rise Amid Trade Deadline Uncertainty

U.S. stock futures showed modest gains on Monday, with key economic data expected throughout the week. Concerns about tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China have stirred investor anxiety. The Federal Reserve's monetary policy is under scrutiny, with expected interest rate adjustments based on the week's reports and upcoming geopolitical events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:08 IST
U.S. Stock Futures Rise Amid Trade Deadline Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures ticked upward on Monday as investors awaited significant trade deadline decisions and a series of economic reports that could illuminate the health of the world's largest economy.

Wall Street's three primary indexes saw their first monthly decline of 2025 in February, driven by uncertainty about inflation and trade policies under the Trump administration. While tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China are set to take effect, economic data this week may prompt the Federal Reserve to revise its interest rate strategy.

All eyes are on key reports, including the Institute for Supply Management's survey and several employment figures, which could influence interest rate cuts. As the U.S. and its trade partners weigh tariffs and countermeasures, market attention is divided between these economic indicators and geopolitical announcements, including a proposed arms deal with Israel and a new digital assets reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025