Andhra Pradesh's Power Surge: Free Electricity Fuelling Farmers' Dreams

In a major boost to farmers, Andhra Pradesh's TDP-led government announced the allocation of over Rs 12,400 crore for providing free electricity. According to Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar, 22,709 farmers have already received power connections, with a total of 69,975 connections sanctioned.

Minister Kumar addressed the Assembly, highlighting measures taken against the previous government's handling of the power sector and emphasized future plans for expanding power supply under the PM-KUSUM scheme. Approximately 4.5 lakh power connections are needed for agriculture across the state, he noted.

The session also addressed issues beyond agriculture; the home minister reported significant reduction in illegal marijuana cultivation from 11,000 to 100 acres. The Assembly adjourned after discussing the state's Rs 3.22 lakh crore budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

