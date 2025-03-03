Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Power Surge: Free Electricity Fuelling Farmers' Dreams

Andhra Pradesh's government, led by TDP, is investing over Rs 12,400 crore in providing free power to farmers. The initiative has resulted in 22,709 new power connections, with plans to expand under the PM-KUSUM scheme. Efforts also include reducing marijuana cultivation and budget discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a major boost to farmers, Andhra Pradesh's TDP-led government announced the allocation of over Rs 12,400 crore for providing free electricity. According to Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar, 22,709 farmers have already received power connections, with a total of 69,975 connections sanctioned.

Minister Kumar addressed the Assembly, highlighting measures taken against the previous government's handling of the power sector and emphasized future plans for expanding power supply under the PM-KUSUM scheme. Approximately 4.5 lakh power connections are needed for agriculture across the state, he noted.

The session also addressed issues beyond agriculture; the home minister reported significant reduction in illegal marijuana cultivation from 11,000 to 100 acres. The Assembly adjourned after discussing the state's Rs 3.22 lakh crore budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

