Jindal Power’s Strategic Acquisition: A New Era for Gujarat’s Power Sector

Jindal Power Limited is set to acquire Bhadreshwar Vidyut for nearly Rs 500 crore following approval from the lenders of the Gujarat-based thermal power producer. The Committee of Creditors, overseeing Bhadreshwar Vidyut's insolvency resolution process, voted in favor of Jindal Power's bid, according to industry sources.

The resolution plan, crafted under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, will be submitted to the National Company Law Tribunal for final approval. Sources reveal that Jindal Power emerged as the highest bidder in a competitive multi-round process and plans to complete the acquisition within six months, funding it entirely through internal resources.

This acquisition is crucial for Jindal Group's strategic expansion in Gujarat, reinforcing its power generation portfolio. Industry experts anticipate it will invigorate Gujarat's power sector, ensuring energy reliability and economic growth. Jindal Power already manages a robust 4,300 MW thermal power capacity, with plans to expand into renewable energy by 2030.

