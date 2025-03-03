Left Menu

Revanth Reddy Demands Equitable Krishna Water Share for Telangana

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urged the Union Jal Shakti Minister to allocate a fair share of Krishna water to Telangana, arguing that the river's basin primarily covers the state. He stressed the need for equitable distribution, installation of telemetry systems, and clearances for pending irrigation projects.

Revanth Reddy Demands Equitable Krishna Water Share for Telangana
CM Revanth Reddy, Andhra Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil (Photo: Telangana CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made a strong appeal to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil for a fair allocation of Krishna river waters to Telangana, emphasizing the state's majority stake in the river basin.

During a meeting in Delhi, accompanied by State Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Telangana government asserted its right to 70% of Krishna's waters, contrary to the current KRMB allocation favoring Andhra Pradesh.

The plea included the necessity for telemetry installations to track water usage and called for immediate resolution of pending irrigation project clearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

