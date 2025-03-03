Revanth Reddy Demands Equitable Krishna Water Share for Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made a strong appeal to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil for a fair allocation of Krishna river waters to Telangana, emphasizing the state's majority stake in the river basin.

During a meeting in Delhi, accompanied by State Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Telangana government asserted its right to 70% of Krishna's waters, contrary to the current KRMB allocation favoring Andhra Pradesh.

The plea included the necessity for telemetry installations to track water usage and called for immediate resolution of pending irrigation project clearances.

