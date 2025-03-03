Empowering Education: Assam Governor Applauds Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday recognized the significant role of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University in advancing quality higher education in the state. Speaking at the 7th convocation at Resham Nagar in Khanapara, Guwahati, he praised the university for promoting access to higher education among students from remote and economically challenged backgrounds.

The governor emphasized the institution's alignment with the National Education Policy 2020's goal of achieving a 50% Gross Enrollment Ratio in higher education by 2035. He expressed contentment that over 50% of the student body comes from rural areas, demonstrating the university's dedication to accessibility. Flexible learning programs have further enabled students to balance education, family, and work.

Acharya paid tribute to the university's founder Krishna Kanta Handiqui, affirming that his legacy continues through the institution. Highlighting Assam's rich cultural heritage, the Governor encouraged graduates to use their education for broader societal contributions, aspiring to create jobs and foster national progress as India aims to become a developed nation by 2047. He commended the rise of women in education, noting that more than half of the gold medalists were female.

