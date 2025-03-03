Kshtipurti Portal: A Ray of Hope for Farmers Facing Crop Loss
The Kshtipurti portal has been launched by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to assist farmers in reporting crop losses due to adverse weather. Covering 615 villages across 10 districts, the portal aims to expedite compensation claims, ensuring prompt support to affected farmers.
The Kshtipurti portal, launched under the guidance of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, aims to streamline compensation processes for farmers who have suffered crop losses due to recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms, according to official sources.
Deputy Commissioners across the state's districts have been instructed to compile and report data to ensure swift action. The initiative covers 615 villages across 10 districts, which include 66 in Ambala, 20 in Bhiwani, 7 in Hisar, 9 in Charkhi Dadri, with the portal also operational in 78 villages in Yamunanagar, 66 in Jind, 81 in Rewari, 19 in Palwal, 9 in Nuh, and 160 in Mahendragarh.
The state government's commitment to providing timely relief to affected farmers is reinforced by this digital initiative, offering a more efficient pathway for compensation claims. This effort is expected to expedite the relief to the farmers, minimizing their financial stress due to crop damages.
