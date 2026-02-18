Land Compensation Bonanza for Vadhvan Port Project Affected Villages

The Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra's Palghar district is set to payout significant compensation to affected villagers, with rates exceeding Rs 2 crore per hectare for acquired agricultural land.

During a high-level meeting, district officials laid out detailed compensation plans, which include double the market value, a 100 per cent solatium, and a 12 per cent interest rate from August 29, 2024. The land acquisition process is part of a broader initiative to develop road and rail links for the proposed port.

This ambitious Rs 76,220 crore project, spearheaded by JNPA and the Maharashtra Maritime Board, aims to create one of the world's top 10 ports, emphasizing transparency and efficiency in compensating affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)