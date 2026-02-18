Left Menu

Compensation Controversy: Missing Jewels in Odisha Prison

A prison superintendent in Odisha's Cuttack district compensated a woman Rs 1.9 lakh after her gold jewellery went missing post-deposit during her incarceration. She filed a complaint upon release, leading to compensation. Officials are probing the incident as this action deviates from Jail Manual guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, the superintendent of a prison in Odisha's Cuttack district compensated a woman inmate after her deposited gold jewellery mysteriously disappeared.

According to official sources, the woman, who was incarcerated in the prison on September 23, lacked possession of her jewellery upon her release on December 23.

After filing a police complaint against Senior Superintendent Sujit Kumar Raula, she received Rs 1.9 lakh compensation, raising questions as this move defies Jail Manual provisions. The Director General of Prisons, Sushant Nath, has initiated an inquiry into the missing items and the subsequent financial settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

