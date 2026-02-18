Left Menu

Global University Students Demand Fair Compensation for Pandemic Disruptions

Around 500 Indian students are part of a class action seeking compensation from 36 UK universities for inadequate education during COVID-19. Represented by law firms Asserson and Harcus Parker, the students claim the shift to online learning, while charging full fees, warrants reimbursement. A confidential settlement was reached with UCL.

Around 500 students in India are among 20,000 international applicants demanding compensation from 36 UK universities for inadequate education during the COVID-19 pandemic. Organized by the Student Group Claim, they argue that students should be reimbursed for disrupted educational experiences when in-person teaching transitioned online.

The claim, represented by Asserson and Harcus Parker, alleges that students paid for on-campus resources and teaching but received an inferior online service. They are now seeking compensation to reflect the disparity between what was paid and the services rendered.

A confidential agreement was reached between University College London and its students, while a broader effort is underway to seek redress for students who suffered similar grievances across other universities. The legal action emphasizes that these students were burdened with unnecessary debt for an academic experience that did not meet expectations.

