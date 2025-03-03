Left Menu

Germany's Strategic Shift: Energy Independence from Russia

Germany is asserting its energy independence from Russia, refusing talks on Russian gas via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The pipeline, damaged in 2022, is not certified for use. Germany and Estonia condemn attempts to relaunch it, emphasizing European energy security and independence from Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:46 IST
Germany has taken a firm stance on maintaining its energy independence, dismissing any negotiations with Russia regarding the supply of gas through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. This decision underscores the country's commitment to security policies by reducing reliance on Russian gas.

The statement from Germany's Economy Ministry follows a report of Russian influence lobbying the U.S. to reconsider the $11 billion project. However, Germany's energy strategy has shifted towards more reliable partners, notably Norway, following its diversification post-Ukraine conflict.

Neighboring Estonia has also voiced strong opposition, with Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna declaring that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline should remain undeveloped beneath the sea. The Baltic nations have transitioned from Russian energy systems to align with the EU, further reinforcing regional independence from Moscow's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

