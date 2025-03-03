Germany's Strategic Shift: Energy Independence from Russia
Germany is asserting its energy independence from Russia, refusing talks on Russian gas via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The pipeline, damaged in 2022, is not certified for use. Germany and Estonia condemn attempts to relaunch it, emphasizing European energy security and independence from Moscow.
Germany has taken a firm stance on maintaining its energy independence, dismissing any negotiations with Russia regarding the supply of gas through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. This decision underscores the country's commitment to security policies by reducing reliance on Russian gas.
The statement from Germany's Economy Ministry follows a report of Russian influence lobbying the U.S. to reconsider the $11 billion project. However, Germany's energy strategy has shifted towards more reliable partners, notably Norway, following its diversification post-Ukraine conflict.
Neighboring Estonia has also voiced strong opposition, with Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna declaring that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline should remain undeveloped beneath the sea. The Baltic nations have transitioned from Russian energy systems to align with the EU, further reinforcing regional independence from Moscow's influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Russia
- energy independence
- Nord Stream 2
- Estonia
- Putin
- NATO
- EU
- Baltic nations
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Putin's Adviser Ushakov on Bilateral Ukraine Talks in Riyadh
Trump-Putin Negotiations: A New Chapter in U.S.-Russia Relations
Senior Kremlin official tells Russian state TV that Russia-US talks have ended, no date set yet for Trump-Putin meeting, reports AP.
NATO Membership for Ukraine Raises Tensions with Russia
Russia Demands NATO to Revoke 2008 Membership Promise to Ukraine