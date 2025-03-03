OPEC+ Sticks to April Oil Output Increase Plan

OPEC+ has confirmed it will proceed with its planned increase in oil output for April, reaffirming an earlier decision despite recent market volatility. The decision was shared by two sources within the group.

The move is seen as a strategy to maintain a delicate balance between global oil supply and demand, a crucial factor in stabilizing prices amid economic and geopolitical turmoil.

Analysts suggest that with global markets facing uncertainties, the group's decision signals a commitment to its production roadmap, although external pressures continue to loom.

