OPEC+ Sticks to April Oil Output Increase Plan

Despite global market fluctuations, OPEC+ confirms the implementation of its planned increase in oil output scheduled for April, as revealed by two sources. This decision comes amidst various economic and geopolitical pressures, aiming to balance supply and demand while stabilizing prices.

Updated: 03-03-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:53 IST
OPEC+ Sticks to April Oil Output Increase Plan
OPEC+ has confirmed it will proceed with its planned increase in oil output for April, reaffirming an earlier decision despite recent market volatility. The decision was shared by two sources within the group.

The move is seen as a strategy to maintain a delicate balance between global oil supply and demand, a crucial factor in stabilizing prices amid economic and geopolitical turmoil.

Analysts suggest that with global markets facing uncertainties, the group's decision signals a commitment to its production roadmap, although external pressures continue to loom.

