Political Clash Over Delimitation Sparks Heated Debate

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel has launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the contentious issue of delimitation. Speaking to ANI, Baghel accused Stalin of opposing Sanatan Dharma, Hindutva, and the existence of Ram, while also rejecting the Hindi language. He argued that his party, in contrast, advocates for the preservation of regional languages, food, and culture.

Baghel reiterated the significance of the delimitation process as a constitutional mandate. "Delimitation is a constitutional institution," he stated, emphasizing that any commission formed for this purpose must be accepted as part of a procedure aimed at ensuring fair reservation and territorial decisions.

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan also chimed in, ridiculing the DMK and questioning the impact of their MPs in Tamil Nadu, even if their numbers were reduced to zero. Sathyan dismissed the call for a population increase during delimitation as lacking foresight and criticized MK Stalin as India's 'most incompetent' chief minister. Stalin previously advocated for more births in Tamil Nadu to bolster parliamentary representation, linking the number of MPs to population figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)