Left Menu

Political Clash Over Delimitation Sparks Heated Debate

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel criticizes Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin over delimitation, accusing him of opposing Hindi and Ram's existence. AIADMK mocks DMK, and Stalin urges more births for increased parliamentary representation, linking MP count to population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:43 IST
Political Clash Over Delimitation Sparks Heated Debate
Union Minister SP Singh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel has launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the contentious issue of delimitation. Speaking to ANI, Baghel accused Stalin of opposing Sanatan Dharma, Hindutva, and the existence of Ram, while also rejecting the Hindi language. He argued that his party, in contrast, advocates for the preservation of regional languages, food, and culture.

Baghel reiterated the significance of the delimitation process as a constitutional mandate. "Delimitation is a constitutional institution," he stated, emphasizing that any commission formed for this purpose must be accepted as part of a procedure aimed at ensuring fair reservation and territorial decisions.

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan also chimed in, ridiculing the DMK and questioning the impact of their MPs in Tamil Nadu, even if their numbers were reduced to zero. Sathyan dismissed the call for a population increase during delimitation as lacking foresight and criticized MK Stalin as India's 'most incompetent' chief minister. Stalin previously advocated for more births in Tamil Nadu to bolster parliamentary representation, linking the number of MPs to population figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025