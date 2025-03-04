IIT Baba's Arrest: From Engineering Dreams to Spiritual Pursuits

In a surprising turn of events, Rajasthan police arrested Abhay Singh, familiarly known as IIT Baba, on charges of possessing 'ganja' under the NDPS Act. Although soon released on bail, the arrest brings into focus his intriguing personal transformation from an IIT Bombay graduate to a spiritual figure.

SHO Rajendra Godara of Shiprapath Police Station revealed that Baba was apprehended from a hotel, amidst concerns over a potential suicide threat. Upon intervention, Singh confessed to consuming the drug. Post interrogation, due to the small quantity, he was granted bail, but followers had shared concerns over his welfare after spotting worrisome social media posts.

Abhay Singh, who gained popularity during the last Mahakumbh, has previously detailed his journey from completing aerospace engineering at IIT Bombay to exploring spiritualism. Born in Jhajjar, Haryana, he expressed how life's unpredictability shifted his focus from engineering precision to introspective spiritual inquiries into life's purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)