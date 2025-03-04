Rajnath Singh Highlights Evolving Security Threats at DRDO-MHA Conference

In a major event held in New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the DRDO-MHA Collaboration Conference-cum-Exhibition. Addressing the seminar on Advanced Technologies for Internal Security, Singh highlighted the dynamic nature of security threats and the crucial need for adaptive policies to tackle them.

Singh pointed out that internal and external security are intrinsically linked. He explained, 'In this new era, we face challenges that necessitate a comprehensive understanding and reshaping of our security policies. Threats like terrorism, separatist movements, and illegal immigration are among the pressing internal security issues, while our external challenges are no less demanding.'

The Defence Minister stressed the shift from conventional to unconventional threats, including hybrid warfare and cyber challenges, as pivotal points of concern. Meanwhile, DRDO Secretary Dr. Samir V Kamat emphasized the importance of collaborative discussions between users and developers to strategically address future security challenges.

