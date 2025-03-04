Delhi High Court Halts Suspension of Jamia Students Amid Protests

The Delhi High Court has issued a stay on the suspension of several students from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) who were protesting on campus without prior approval. The court has mandated the formation of a committee, headed by the Vice Chancellor and including university officials and student representatives, to address the situation and reduce tensions.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed the university to provide a report on the student suspensions linked to campus protests. This directive comes as the court reviews pleas from students challenging the suspension notice from the Chief Proctor's office, which resulted in their immediate suspension and a prohibition from entering university premises.

Representing the students, Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves and Advocate Abhik Chimni argued that the university's response was excessive for a peaceful protest. They highlighted the students' clean records and noted that the protest was merely a gathering outside the canteen. Instead of offering guidance, the university allegedly facilitated arrests in sync with the Delhi Police.

Conversely, Advocates Amit Sahni and Kisley Mishra, representing the university, maintained that the students had failed to seek the necessary administrative permission for their protest. They claimed the demonstrators damaged campus property and improperly occupied areas near the canteen. The JMI administration accused the protesters of "vandalizing university property, including the central canteen, breaking the gate of the security advisor's office, defacing walls, and carrying contraband objects."

The protest was against show-cause notices issued to participants of a December 2024 demonstration, marking the anniversary of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and alleged police brutality on campus in 2019.

