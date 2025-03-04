Motherson Lands Tier 1 Supplier Status with Airbus Commercial Aircraft

Motherson, a prominent global aerospace components producer, announced on Tuesday its appointment as a Tier 1 supplier for Airbus Commercial Aircraft.

The company's subsidiary, CIM Tools India, has signed a multi-year contract to supply a variety of aerospace components and assemblies directly to Airbus' final assembly lines, according to a company statement.

Production will commence at Motherson's specialized aerospace facility in Bengaluru. Already a supplier for Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space, this latest achievement by Motherson underscores its exceptional manufacturing capabilities, strict adherence to quality standards, and punctual delivery commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)