Morepen Secures Landmark Rs. 825 Crore CDMO Contract with Global Pharma Giant

Morepen Laboratories Limited has landed a landmark CDMO contract valued at approximately Rs. 825 crore with a major global pharmaceutical player. The supplies under this agreement, set to solidify Morepen's global manufacturing presence, are anticipated to commence in the next 4–5 months.

The deal, one of the largest in Morepen's history, will see execution in the first quarter of the coming financial year, bolstering its capabilities in regulated markets. With decades of API manufacturing experience, Morepen is poised to support intricate scale-ups through its CDMO platform.

Company leaders, including Chairman & Managing Director Mr. Sushil Suri, emphasize the mandate as a monumental step forward, underpinning Morepen's standing in quality and regulatory compliance. This development also signifies Morepen's growing acumen in catering to the consolidating global pharmaceutical supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)