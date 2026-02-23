DEE Development Engineers Secures Over Rs 170 Crore in Contracts
DEE Development Engineers has announced securing orders worth over Rs 170 crore from both domestic and international markets. The company will manufacture critical piping systems and supply specialized equipment for the power and industrial sectors, including a significant contract with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
DEE Development Engineers has secured contracts worth over Rs 170 crore across its operations in India and Thailand, enhancing its reputation as a reliable manufacturing partner in the power and industrial infrastructure sectors.
The company has received domestic contracts totaling approximately Rs 88 crore, with significant orders awarded by leading Indian conglomerates and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd for critical infrastructure applications.
Significant international orders amounting to about USD 9.5 million have also been secured, demonstrating DEE Development Engineers' growing influence in global markets.
