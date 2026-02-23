Left Menu

DEE Development Engineers Secures Over Rs 170 Crore in Contracts

DEE Development Engineers has announced securing orders worth over Rs 170 crore from both domestic and international markets. The company will manufacture critical piping systems and supply specialized equipment for the power and industrial sectors, including a significant contract with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:29 IST
DEE Development Engineers Secures Over Rs 170 Crore in Contracts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

DEE Development Engineers has secured contracts worth over Rs 170 crore across its operations in India and Thailand, enhancing its reputation as a reliable manufacturing partner in the power and industrial infrastructure sectors.

The company has received domestic contracts totaling approximately Rs 88 crore, with significant orders awarded by leading Indian conglomerates and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd for critical infrastructure applications.

Significant international orders amounting to about USD 9.5 million have also been secured, demonstrating DEE Development Engineers' growing influence in global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

 Global
2
Indonesia Mulls Permit Revocation for PT QMB After Fatal Landslide

Indonesia Mulls Permit Revocation for PT QMB After Fatal Landslide

 Indonesia
3
KRAFTON's AI Leap: Kangwook Lee Appointed as Chief AI Officer

KRAFTON's AI Leap: Kangwook Lee Appointed as Chief AI Officer

 Global
4
Turkey Agrees to Retrieve Terrorism-Linked Citizens from Iraq

Turkey Agrees to Retrieve Terrorism-Linked Citizens from Iraq

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026