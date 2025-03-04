Left Menu

Bihar Budget Sparks Heated Debate in State Assembly

A fierce verbal exchange between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav erupted during the post-budget speech. Kumar emphasized his influence on Lalu Prasad Yadav's political career, while BJP praised the historic budget's focus on development. Key sectors see significant fund increases for the upcoming fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:20 IST
Bihar Budget Sparks Heated Debate in State Assembly
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar assembly turned into a battleground on Tuesday as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav engaged in a fiery verbal exchange. The clash occurred during Kumar's post-budget address, in which he claimed substantial credit for the political ascent of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi's father and former Bihar CM.

The heated interaction erupted when Tejashwi interrupted Kumar, prompting the CM to retort, 'What was there in Bihar earlier? I played a pivotal role in making your father what he became.' Kumar defended his past support for Lalu Prasad Yadav, remembering how he had faced caste-based questions about the alliance.

In a concurrent development, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal lauded the new state budget, highlighting its historic nature with a growth trajectory poised to enhance infrastructure and airport projects. Jaiswal drew a stark contrast with Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure, noting the budget's rise from Rs 30,000 crores to Rs 3 lakh crores, reflecting NDA's agenda for robust state development.

In the backdrop of political exchanges, the Bihar government announced a Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, a 13.6% increase over the previous year. Presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary, this budget, being the last before state elections, aims to fortify infrastructure, social welfare, and administrative services. The RJD criticized the budget, with Tejashwi Yadav being accused of not comprehending its intricacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025