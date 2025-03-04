Bihar Budget Sparks Heated Debate in State Assembly

The Bihar assembly turned into a battleground on Tuesday as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav engaged in a fiery verbal exchange. The clash occurred during Kumar's post-budget address, in which he claimed substantial credit for the political ascent of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi's father and former Bihar CM.

The heated interaction erupted when Tejashwi interrupted Kumar, prompting the CM to retort, 'What was there in Bihar earlier? I played a pivotal role in making your father what he became.' Kumar defended his past support for Lalu Prasad Yadav, remembering how he had faced caste-based questions about the alliance.

In a concurrent development, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal lauded the new state budget, highlighting its historic nature with a growth trajectory poised to enhance infrastructure and airport projects. Jaiswal drew a stark contrast with Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure, noting the budget's rise from Rs 30,000 crores to Rs 3 lakh crores, reflecting NDA's agenda for robust state development.

In the backdrop of political exchanges, the Bihar government announced a Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, a 13.6% increase over the previous year. Presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary, this budget, being the last before state elections, aims to fortify infrastructure, social welfare, and administrative services. The RJD criticized the budget, with Tejashwi Yadav being accused of not comprehending its intricacies.

