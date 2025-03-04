Left Menu

India Gears Up for Peak Power Demand this Summer with Strategic Measures

India is preparing for a peak power demand of 270 GW this summer by running imported coal plants at full capacity and leveraging gas-based power. The Central Electricity Authority is ensuring readiness through increased power capacity from renewable sources, while Lineman Diwas highlights the vital role of linemen in sustaining power supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:02 IST
India Gears Up for Peak Power Demand this Summer with Strategic Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is strategically preparing to meet an anticipated peak power demand of 270 GW this summer. This involves running 17 GW of imported coal plants at full capacity through April and leveraging an additional 10GW to 12GW from gas-based plants. The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) confirmed these preparations on Tuesday.

According to CEA Chairman Ghanshyam Prasad, the government is utilizing its full capacity, including coal, gas, and hydro sources, to address this demand surge. New renewables have contributed an additional 32GW, and special focus is on avoiding shortages during critical months like April, May, and June.

The 5th Edition of Lineman Diwas, organized by CEA and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd, celebrated linemen's contributions to the power sector. More than 160 industry professionals gathered to share experiences and discuss safety practices, reinforcing the vital importance of linemen in India's energy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025