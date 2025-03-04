India Gears Up for Peak Power Demand this Summer with Strategic Measures

India is strategically preparing to meet an anticipated peak power demand of 270 GW this summer. This involves running 17 GW of imported coal plants at full capacity through April and leveraging an additional 10GW to 12GW from gas-based plants. The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) confirmed these preparations on Tuesday.

According to CEA Chairman Ghanshyam Prasad, the government is utilizing its full capacity, including coal, gas, and hydro sources, to address this demand surge. New renewables have contributed an additional 32GW, and special focus is on avoiding shortages during critical months like April, May, and June.

The 5th Edition of Lineman Diwas, organized by CEA and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd, celebrated linemen's contributions to the power sector. More than 160 industry professionals gathered to share experiences and discuss safety practices, reinforcing the vital importance of linemen in India's energy landscape.

