Uttar Pradesh Assembly Greenlights Massive Budget for 2025-26

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed a groundbreaking financial budget exceeding Rs 8 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2025-26. The budget was approved decisively by a majority vote, marking a significant milestone in the state's financial roadmap.

As the Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana announced the budget's passage, a sense of accomplishment was evident among the state's leadership. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged actively in the debate, championing the proposed budget and encouraging legislative approval.

The financial path was initially charted on February 20 by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, who presented the Rs 8.08 lakh crore proposal. The support and majority backing from assembly members ensured the passage of the Appropriation Bill, signifying a robust financial blueprint for the coming years.

