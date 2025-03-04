Uttar Pradesh Assembly Greenlights Massive Budget for 2025-26
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly approved the colossal 2025-26 budget of over Rs 8 lakh crore with a majority vote. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna played pivotal roles in advancing this financial agenda, securing passage through robust discussion and legislative support.
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed a groundbreaking financial budget exceeding Rs 8 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2025-26. The budget was approved decisively by a majority vote, marking a significant milestone in the state's financial roadmap.
As the Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana announced the budget's passage, a sense of accomplishment was evident among the state's leadership. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged actively in the debate, championing the proposed budget and encouraging legislative approval.
The financial path was initially charted on February 20 by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, who presented the Rs 8.08 lakh crore proposal. The support and majority backing from assembly members ensured the passage of the Appropriation Bill, signifying a robust financial blueprint for the coming years.
