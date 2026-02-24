Congo Basin Nations Unveil Carbon Market Roadmaps to Unlock Climate Finance

Six Congo Basin countries are launching a coordinated push to transform their vast forest reserves into engines of climate-resilient growth, unveiling new national roadmaps designed to unlock results-based payments and scale up access to global carbon markets.

Cameroon, Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and the Republic of Congo have developed Strategic Roadmaps for Carbon Market and Climate Finance in the Forest Sector, with support from the World Bank.

The plans aim to convert the region’s immense forest wealth — the world’s second-largest tropical rainforest after the Amazon — into sustainable revenue streams, green jobs and long-term development gains.

From Forest Preservation to Forest-Led Growth

The Congo Basin forests store billions of tonnes of carbon and regulate rainfall patterns across Africa, yet the region remains among the least financially rewarded for conserving its natural capital.

The newly launched roadmaps seek to change that narrative — shifting from one focused on deforestation risk to one centered on forest-led growth.

“Forests across the Congo Basin offer more than global climate regulation—they represent critical financial assets and a development opportunity,” said Chakib Jenane, World Bank Regional Practice Director for Western and Central Africa.

“These roadmaps provide the crucial link and show how countries can convert natural capital into tangible investments that generate revenues, jobs, and resilience for local communities.”

Unlocking Results-Based Climate Finance

The countries are classified as High Forest, Low Deforestation (HFLD) nations — meaning they have maintained relatively low deforestation rates but have historically struggled to access large-scale carbon finance compared to countries with higher historic emissions.

The roadmaps provide country-specific blueprints to help governments:

Engage credibly in international carbon markets

Mobilize results-based payments under REDD+ mechanisms

Align policies with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement

Establish transparent benefit-sharing systems

Build digital Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) systems

The plans draw on foundational data from the Congo Basin Forest Ecosystem Accounts, integrating environmental valuation with national development planning.

Different Starting Points, Shared Ambition

Progress varies across the six countries.

Gabon and the Republic of Congo are advancing pilot results-based agreements and REDD+ implementation.

Equatorial Guinea and the Central African Republic are at earlier stages of readiness.

DRC and Cameroon hold major untapped opportunities due to the scale of their forest coverage.

The roadmaps identify institutional gaps, legal uncertainties and capacity constraints, while outlining prioritized actions to accelerate market participation.

“Carbon markets can be a game-changer for Congo Basin countries—but only if the right enabling conditions are in place,” said Cheick Fantamady Kanté, World Bank Division Director for the six participating countries.

“These strategic roadmaps provide a practical end-to-end guide for governments to operationalize carbon finance, with a focus on good governance, private sector engagement, and benefits for local communities.”

Building Credibility in Global Markets

To attract long-term climate investment, the roadmaps stress:

Stronger inter-ministerial coordination

Clear legal and fiscal frameworks for carbon credit transactions

Transparent revenue management

Safeguards for indigenous peoples and local communities

Digital infrastructure to track emissions reductions

Alignment with Paris Agreement Articles 6.2 and 6.4 is central, ensuring carbon credits generated are internationally recognized and compliant with emerging global standards.

Green Jobs and Economic Diversification

Beyond emissions reductions, the initiative positions carbon finance as a pathway to economic diversification.

If effectively implemented, results-based payments could:

Fund sustainable forestry and agroforestry

Support community-led conservation enterprises

Create green jobs for youth

Strengthen climate resilience infrastructure

Reduce reliance on extractive industries

The convergence of environmental protection and economic reform is particularly significant in a region where forests underpin rural livelihoods and national GDP.

A Pivotal Moment for the Congo Basin

The Congo Basin absorbs vast amounts of carbon annually and plays a crucial role in stabilizing global climate systems. Yet conservation efforts have often lacked predictable financing.

By formalizing national carbon market strategies, the six countries are positioning themselves to claim a greater share of global climate finance flows — estimated to reach hundreds of billions of dollars annually by the end of the decade.

The World Bank says the roadmaps are part of a broader Analytical and Advisory Services programme aimed at strengthening natural capital accounting and sustainable development planning across the region.

As global demand for high-integrity carbon credits grows, the success of these strategies could determine whether the Congo Basin becomes a global model for forest-positive development — or remains an underfunded climate asset.