IIMC's Evolution: A Path Toward a World-Class Media University

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) celebrated its 56th Convocation Ceremony in New Delhi on Tuesday. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declared the institution's future vision, emphasizing its transformation into a world-class media university. The overhaul includes a cutting-edge curriculum and tighter collaborations with industry players to keep pace with rapid communication advancements.

Addressing the convocation, Vaishnaw spoke about the ever-changing nature of the media sector, highlighting the necessity for adaptability. He urged graduates to embrace perseverance in their careers and maintain a nation-first mindset. The message resonated deeply with the theme of lifelong dedication to personal and professional growth.

Director General Dr. Anupama Bhatnagar showcased IIMC's role in evolving its curriculum and its contribution to training key communication personnel. Significant undertakings include industry networking events and specialized courses for various security agencies. The gathering witnessed active participation from additional faculty and staff members.

(With inputs from agencies.)