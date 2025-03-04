Two-day visitor's conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan concluded today

The two-day Visitor's Conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan concluded on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Education. The Conference deliberated on the themes - Flexibility in academic courses, Credit Sharing and Credit Transfer with multiple entry and exit options; Internationalisation efforts and collaboration; Translation Research and Innovation related to converting research or innovation into useful products and services; Effective student selection processes and respecting student choices in context of NEP; and Effective assessments and evaluation. The outcome of deliberations was presented before the President Droupadi Murmu.

In her concluding remarks, the President said, "Our national goal is to make India a developed country before the end of the first half of this century. To achieve this goal, all stakeholders of the educational institutions and students would have to move forward with a global mindset. Young students would make a more effective identity for themselves in the 21st century world with the strengthening of internationalisation efforts and collaborations. Availability of excellent education in our higher education institutions would decrease the tendency to study abroad. Our young talent would be better utilized in nation-building." The President said that India is moving towards becoming the third largest economy in the world. Being self-reliant is the hallmark of a truly developed, large and strong economy. Self-reliance based on research and innovation would strengthen our enterprises and economy. Such research and innovation should get every possible support. She highlighted that in developed economies, the academia-industry interface appears strong. Due to continuous exchange between the industry and higher education institutions, research work remains linked to the needs of the economy and society. She urged the heads of institutions of higher learning to make institutional efforts to have continuous discussions with senior people of industrial institutions in mutual interest. She said that this would benefit the teachers and students doing research work. She also told them that connecting the laboratories of educational institutions with local, regional, national and global needs should be their priority.

The President said that it is imperative and challenging to have an education system that is system-based and flexible according to the special talents and needs of the students. In this context, there is a need to remain constantly alert and active. Appropriate changes should continue to take place based on experience. Empowering students should be the objective of such changes. The President said that a nation becomes strong and developed only on the strength of characterful, sensible and capable youth. In educational institutions, the character, prudence and capability of our young students are developed. She expressed confidence that the heads of institutions of higher learning would achieve the proud ideals of higher education and would present a bright future to the young children of Mother India.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, while addressing the gathering, expressed his gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu for her guidance and words of inspiration during the inauguration and the concluding session. He also expressed gratitude to academic leaders for their active participation and meaningful discussions at the Visitor's Conference. He noted that their diverse perspectives and forward-thinking ideas had enriched the confluence and contributed to shaping a roadmap for the country's bright future. Highlighting the collective responsibility of shaping India's education system, he emphasized that the swift and large-scale implementation of NEP 2020 should be a national mission.

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, he affirmed that with collective efforts, a shared vision, and strong commitment, the education system could be redefined, paving the way for a knowledge-driven, self-reliant Bharat on its journey to becoming a developed country by 2047. He further underscored the significance of students as the most important stakeholders and the backbone of the education system.

Reiterating the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he stressed the importance of prioritizing students' interests by investing in their education, equipping them with the right skills, empowering them to dream big, and supporting them in achieving their aspirations--not merely as an academic obligation but as a duty toward the nation. Union Minister of State for Education & Development of the North Eastern Region, Sukanta Majumdar presented the Vote of Thanks. Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Vineet Joshi presented the summary of the session. Amit Khare, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Deepti Umashankar, Secretary to the President were also graced the occasion. Officials of the President's house, Ministry of Education and Heads of Higher Education Institutes were also present at the event.

In addition to summing up the key takeaways of the five sessions, Joshi, in his speech, stated that the conference had served as a platform that brought together visionary leaders, educationists, and policymakers to deliberate on the future of higher education in India. He highlighted that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which is a transformational reform rooted in ancient Indian principles, upholds the pursuit of knowledge (Gyan), wisdom (Pragyaa), and truth (Satya) as the highest human goals. He emphasized the five key pillars of NEP 2020, which are Learner-Centric Education, Digital Learning, Academic Research and Internationalization, Industry-Institute Collaboration, and Indian Knowledge Systems. The policy is aimed at creating a holistic, inclusive, high-quality, and accessible education ecosystem, he also added. (ANI)

