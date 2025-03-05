Left Menu

China's Bold Economic Targets Amidst Tumultuous Trade Climate

China's market experienced fluctuations as the government announced ambitious economic goals amidst a trade war with the United States. Focused on boosting domestic consumption and technology, key indices reflected a range of reactions. New AI policies and a consumer stimulus plan were highlighted during China's latest parliamentary session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 08:38 IST
China's Bold Economic Targets Amidst Tumultuous Trade Climate

On Wednesday, Chinese markets experienced a mix of ups and downs following the Chinese government's ambitious economic growth targets amidst an intensifying trade conflict with the United States. The tech sector saw positive movement, while volatility marked broader market indices.

The National People's Congress opened with China's top policymakers setting a 2025 growth target around 5%, emphasizing policies supporting artificial intelligence and technology sectors. As a result, the Hang Seng Tech Index in Hong Kong rose by 1.8%, further buoyed by China's plans to bolster domestic consumption.

Despite recent gains in Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong, a trade tit-for-tat with the U.S. dampened risk appetite, spurring profit-taking among investors. Meanwhile, China's central bank introduced new financial tools aimed at easing funding access for market participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025