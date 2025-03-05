China's Bold Economic Targets Amidst Tumultuous Trade Climate
China's market experienced fluctuations as the government announced ambitious economic goals amidst a trade war with the United States. Focused on boosting domestic consumption and technology, key indices reflected a range of reactions. New AI policies and a consumer stimulus plan were highlighted during China's latest parliamentary session.
On Wednesday, Chinese markets experienced a mix of ups and downs following the Chinese government's ambitious economic growth targets amidst an intensifying trade conflict with the United States. The tech sector saw positive movement, while volatility marked broader market indices.
The National People's Congress opened with China's top policymakers setting a 2025 growth target around 5%, emphasizing policies supporting artificial intelligence and technology sectors. As a result, the Hang Seng Tech Index in Hong Kong rose by 1.8%, further buoyed by China's plans to bolster domestic consumption.
Despite recent gains in Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong, a trade tit-for-tat with the U.S. dampened risk appetite, spurring profit-taking among investors. Meanwhile, China's central bank introduced new financial tools aimed at easing funding access for market participants.
