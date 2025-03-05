Bhalesa's Winter Wonderland: A Snow-Covered Spectacle in Doda

The picturesque Bhalesa region in Doda basked in the glow of the sun on Wednesday morning after enduring two days of continuous snowfall in its higher altitudes. The Meteorological Department of Jammu and Kashmir had accurately forecasted fresh snowfall and rain from March 3rd to 4th, and the area was indeed transformed into a winter wonderland.

The snowfall created awe-inspiring views across the entire Doda district, covering mountains and plains in a pristine layer of white. This accurate weather prediction enabled residents to prepare adequately, ensuring safety and minimizing any disruptions. Bhalesa, a lesser-known jewel in the Doda district, thrives at dawn, offering breathtaking vistas of rolling hills and snow-covered peaks.

Villagers, drawn outside by the golden rays of the sun, gathered to behold the mesmerizing landscape. The snow-draped mountains, hills, and trees sparkled, turning Bhalesa into an enchanting winter paradise, captivating photographers and nature enthusiasts. Previously green trees now shimmer with a snowy hue, setting a stunning scene.

The region's rolling hills and tranquil environment now offer a picturesque tableau that captivates all who venture outdoors. The prolonged dry spell was snapped by this substantial snowfall, which has enveloped mountains, trees, and homes in a comprehensive layer of snow.

The lush green landscapes have been transformed into a sprawling white canvas, luring residents outside to enjoy the picturesque views. Despite minor inconveniences from soggy ground, local excitement abounds as they soak in the magical winter scenery.

As temperatures plummet below freezing, residents have donned their winter attire to stave off the chill. The snowfall has not only enhanced Bhalesa's natural beauty but has also invigorated the community with renewed winter cheer. A local remarked, "There is a wave of happiness not only in the Doda district but across the entire state. This snow has arrived after a long dry period, swiftly transforming the surroundings. The previously lush green mountains now lie beneath a thick white blanket of snow." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)